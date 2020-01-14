|
Deloris Mae (Dee) Trotz July 15, 1931 - January 1, 2020 Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Deloris Mae Trotz (Dee), loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away surrounded by family at age 88. She was a gentle soul with a deep love for her family and God. She was known for her beautiful smile and compassionate spirit. Dee was born on July 15, 1931, in Elgin, Ill. to Irene (Conrad) and Frank Reeves. She attended high school and junior college in Elgin. In August of 1951, Dee married Jim Trotz. In 1952 they welcomed thier first son, David. In 1953 the young family moved to San Diego, CA. They had two more children, Debra and Jim. In later years, the couple settled in Riverside, CA. Dee earned a paralegal certificate from University of Riverside and worked for 38 years as a paralegal. She retired in the fall of 2019 after 23 years with the law firm Harlan B. Kistler. She volunteered as a docent at the Riverside Heritage House and the Janet Goeske Sr. Center Crochet club "Happy Hookers" creating lap robes for veterans. She won many awards for her community service. She was active in several Riverside Red Hat Clubs, including "Floozies with Panache." She had many friends and enjoyed life. Dee was artistic, expressing herself through painting and beading beautiful jewelry. She loved gardening and could be found most days in her gardens. Dee was preceded in death by her first husband, Jim Trotz. She remarried and was preceded in death by her second husband, Joe Sidoti. She is survived by her three children, David, Debra and Jim, 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A private celebration of Dee's life will be held on Tuesday, January 21st, at Grace Community Church in Riverside. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the gardens of "Victoria Avenue Forever in Riverside."
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 14, 2020