DENNIS MIKKELSON It is with great sadness that the family of Dennis Mikkelson announce his death on December 24, 2019 at Redlands Community Hospital. Dennis was born March 19, 1949 in Edmonton, Canada to Vernon Mikkelson and Ilona Chubak Mikkelson. He graduated from Kubasaki High School in Okinawa in 1967. Dennis went on to receive a Bachelor's degree in Sociology and a Master's degree in Public Health from the University of Hawaii. He worked briefly in the Public Health field in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dennis went into the culinary field and owned the Soup Shoppe in the Brockton Arcade in Riverside for 9 years. Cooking was his passion and he loved to host and cook for large family gatherings at his home in Redlands. Dennis is survived by his partner of many years, Barbara Switzer and by his sisters: Karen Ainsworth, Darlene Bart, Deborah Mikkelson, Cheryl Dirodis, Sandra Mikkelson and Ilona Pina and brothers: David Mikkelson, Dana Mikkelson, and Chris Mikkelson. A Memorial Service will be held at The Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Redlands at 115 W. Olive Ave. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00AM followed by a reception in the Parish Hall.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 16, 2020