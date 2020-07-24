1/1
1947 - 2020 Dennis Glenn Phillips peacefully passed surrounded by family July 17, 2020 at his home in Riverside, CA. Born and raised in Ogden, UT, he attended St. Joseph Catholic High School and shined as an all-star student-athlete in basketball. He graduated from Weber State College and served in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. Dennis married the love of his life, Nancy Brockmeier, and they moved to CA to raise their family. The original "Girl-Dad", he coached his daughter's and wife's softball & soccer teams for many years, attended every school function and was a master of ponytails and braids. A long-time resident of Chino and Riverside, Dennis worked for the IRS for 35 years and was on faculty at UC Riverside before retiring and starting Dennis G. Phillips and Associates Inc. He was an avid golfer and active member of Canyon Crest Country Club for 25 years. He treasured family, friends and above all, being "Nonno". Spontaneous golf cart rides, spoiling his girls, and singing babies to sleep were among his many specialties. His playful personality lit up any room and he was the life of every party. His kindness, work-ethic and integrity inspired students, colleagues and clients, many of whom became life-long friends. We will remember his intense love of life, golf, music, Angels and Lakers. His quick-witted humor, infectious laughter, guidance and grace will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nancy, his daughters Carrie Westerhout (Fritz), Erin Ortega (Sonny) and Joy Gipson (Mike), his granddaughters, Charlie, Cameryn, Aubrey, Kate and Madeleine, his sister Glenda Smith (Bob), nieces and nephews, Robyn, Alex, Kevin, Brian, Nicole, Madelyn and his mother, Elva, who will turn 100 in October. A celebration of Dennis' life will be held at a later date. Remembrances in his honor may be made to Donovanssmile.org


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
We will miss you so much but will also remember all the memories we made with you. We love you Dennis and until we can share another glass of wine, dinner or a Bacardi and Diet Coke, stay cool and keep on Karaoking! Always in our heart and thoughts..... Emery and Perri
Emery and Perri Somody
Friend
July 24, 2020
immediately liked Dennis from the moment I first met him in 1984. Dennis was an IRS appeals officer in Riverside at that time and I had just moved to San Diego as the manager in charge of the Riverside. Office. I found Dennis to be extremely gregarious, warm, friendly and intelligent. We became good friends over the following 16 years as I selected him to manage the Riverside office as I moved on to other positions. I had the pleasure of golfing with him on several occasions and he was always the same, funny wonderful human being. He had such a winning smile and attitude about life. It was a blessing for me to know Dennis and to become a friend. He truly loved his family and was so proud of his daughters.
James Elliott
Friend
July 24, 2020
My heart is broken with the loss of Dennis. I started my account with him when Lynda Burton passed away. Being a business owner and friend with Dennis became a simple assurance that all was well. He had a heart for us that was terrified of the IRS! I referred him to my family and close friends as I always felt we were in good hands. We shared world views and simple miracles This world loss a blessed soul.we know that God and heaven rejoyces!
Marie Mahaffey
July 24, 2020
I will always remember Dennis as a great friend & co-manager in the Riverside Appelals Office. Dennis became the 1st Associate Chief in Riversie Appeals in 1987 & when a second group was formed in 1988, he encouraged me to apply for the position for which I was later selected. We always worked well together as we complmented & helped each other. Dennis had the appeals experience & I had more managerial experience at the time I went to Appeals from the Examination Division. We had some great times in Appeals. We were referred to as the Riverside renegades by the other Associate Chiefs in our District. I will always remember the classic April Fool's joke we pulled on our employees one year. It was classic! We met early in the morning after we had a phone call with the Chief of Appeals. When we emerged from Dennis' office, we had a short meeting with the employees of each group. We informed them that the Chief directed us to switch groups--Dennis would supervise my employees & I would supervise his from the next day forward. The employees were livid. We kept the charade going all day with straight faces. I don't think much work was accomplished that day. We did at end of day inform the employees that it was an April Fool's joke .

Dennis you will be missed. I cannot forget when you departed this life as you passed away on La Donna's & mine wedding anniversary. Rest in peace old friend!!
Richard L. Behm
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I remember with great fondness when Dennis would have coffee with those of us in Collection and Exam back in the old 3610 Central Ave., Riverside, CA office. He always brought a lot to the table with his conversation and insight. He will be missed.
Don Honaker
Coworker
July 24, 2020
I am shocked and deeply saddened to hear of Dennis' passing. I remember him well from working for Appeals for 23 years. He could always make me laugh and feel good for the rest of the day when we had any business dealings. He was a joy to know and work with. The world is a little less happy and bright without him. Goodbye Dennis,
Charlene A Stacy
Coworker
