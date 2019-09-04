|
11/7/1979 - 8/26/2019 Derek A. Keith, age 39, of Temecula, California, passed away, Monday, August 26, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and close friends. Born November 7, 1979, in Cincinnati, Ohio, he was the son of Tommy Pendleton and the late Pamela Pendleton. MSGT Keith was a dedicated and proud United States Marine, who served for 19 years. In his free time, he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his beautiful family, which he cherished more than anything! Derek is survived by his wife of 10 years, Karen, his son Peyton, age 9, and his daughter Heidi, age 7. Derek was an amazing husband, father and friend. Services will be held at 10am at Temecula Public Cemetery on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. After the services, a gathering will take place from 12pm 2pm at Trinity Church in Temecula. A benefit fund will be set up for his family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the fund would be greatly appreciated. See link below. https://www.gofundme.com/f/derek-keith-family&rcid=r01-156711847546-b0cc541433744baf&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w Murrieta Valley Funeral Home
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019