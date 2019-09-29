|
DIANA LYNN ROBINSON passed away on August 22, 2019, in the family home where she grew up in Hemet CA. Diana entered into life Jan. 8, 1949 at Hemet Hospital. She was the oldest of 3 children of Irvin and Bernice Robinson, of Hemet. Diana is survived by her brother, Larry Robinson; sister, Pamela Robinson; daughter, Denise Johnson; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Celebration of Life Services will be held Sat. Oct. 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Miller-Jones Mortuary, 1501 W. Florida Ave, Hemet, CA 92543, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers and in her honor, please make donations to the San Gorgonio Girl Scout Council, 1751 Plum Lane, Redlands, CA 92374.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019