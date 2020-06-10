Diane Bruce was a life-long resident of California with her youth, education, marriage, children rearing, work at Walmart, and retirement years here in Hemet. Diane enjoyed life and developed numerous friends over the years. She was born on October 11, 1942 in San Francisco and died on May 27, 2020 due to cancer. She is survived by her daughter - Cindy Bott, a California resident, plus her grandsons (Ryan and Kyle Bott), and grandfather Jim Bruce, all of Arkansas. Due to the present COVID-19 environment health dangers plus the Government grouping restrictions, the interment will be privately held. We want to thank all those who interfaced with her, plus helped, and supported Diane Bruce over the many years of her life.





