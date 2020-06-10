Diane Bruce
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diane Bruce was a life-long resident of California with her youth, education, marriage, children rearing, work at Walmart, and retirement years here in Hemet. Diane enjoyed life and developed numerous friends over the years. She was born on October 11, 1942 in San Francisco and died on May 27, 2020 due to cancer. She is survived by her daughter - Cindy Bott, a California resident, plus her grandsons (Ryan and Kyle Bott), and grandfather Jim Bruce, all of Arkansas. Due to the present COVID-19 environment health dangers plus the Government grouping restrictions, the interment will be privately held. We want to thank all those who interfaced with her, plus helped, and supported Diane Bruce over the many years of her life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved