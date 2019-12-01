|
October 4, 1956 - November 7, 2019 Age 63, entered eternal peace on November 7, 2019. Dianna lived most of her life between Riverside and Desert Hot Springs, CA, where she moved to pursue a career in rehabilitation and recovery, which was long her passion. She always loved helping others and is remembered fondly by all who knew her for her unrelenting kindness and compassion. Dianna is survived by her husband; Daniel Gonzalez, Sr, mother; Virginia Samano, step-father, Roberto Murillo, children; Ronnie Perez Jr (Monique and Andrea), Rudy S Perez (Tiana, Nina, Robert Rudy and Angel), Robert Landez Jr, Deserie Landez and Paula Lee (Aidan and Alexis), siblings; Sandra Barrera, Ruby Gastelum, Linda Barrera, Robert and Albert Murillo, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Bonnie Palomarez and Daniel Barrera Jr. Remembrance services to be held December 6, 2019 at Iglesia Hispana Adventista Del 7 Dia Church with interment services to follow at Olivewood Cemetery.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019