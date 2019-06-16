The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
DOLORES JUNE FLINT
 Age 83, passed away from cancer on May 2, 2019 at home in Riverside, CA. She was born on 6/21/1935 in Missouri. She worked for Visiting Nurse Association.
Dolores is survived by her daughter Wendy Lane Flint of Kittaning, PA; son Dan Flint of Lake Elsinore, CA; sister Carolyn Wake; brothers Cliff Collns and Greg Collins; 10 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 6pm on Thursday, June 20 at Arlington Mortuary in Riverside, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to CHLA.org, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 660-2450. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648
www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 16, 2019
