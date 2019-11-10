|
DOLORES FLORES LOPEZ April 20, 1938 - October 27, 2019 She is the widow of Robert Lopez. She was predeceased by her daughter Annette Salinas. She is survived by her companion of sixteen years, Larry Bassage; her daughters Yolanda Columbus, Cynthia Ramos, JoAnn Olvera, Vicky Tello, and Becky Lopez; sons Joe Lopez and Jesse Lopez; two stepchildren, Jose Lopez and Cynthia Guzman; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren; her sisters, Sarah Tomas, Barbara Rivera; brother Roger Flores; extended family of nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a graveside service at Riverside National Cemetery on 11-14-19 at 2:00 p.m. sharp with a reception to follow (info available at cemetery). Flowers may be sent to Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave, in Riverside, CA 92503 one day before the funeral on 11-14-19.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Nov. 10, 2019