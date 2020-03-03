Home

Dolores M. Peterson

Dolores M. Peterson Obituary
January 6, 1929 - February 26, 2020 Age 91, born in Ames, Iowa. Moved to California at a young age. A graduate of Redlands High School. She enjoyed camping and fishing. Serving the public for over 30 years as a Retail Clerk. Survived by son David; daughter-in-law Debbie; daughter Judy, son-in-law Russ; one granddaughter and 3 great granddaughters. Gravesite Services on March 5th at 2:00pm at Montecito Memorial Park, 3520 E. Washington St., Colton, CA 92324.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020
