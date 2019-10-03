The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
Dolores S. Vasquez

Dolores S. Vasquez Obituary
Dolores S. Vasquez Dolores, age 92, passed away on September 23, 2019, at home in Riverside, California. She was born on August 1, 1927 in Casa Blanca, California where she resided for 92 years. Dolores is survived by her sons, Richard (Santos) and David (Pat); her daughters, Lydia (Paulie), Judy (Danny) and Paula (Dillion); her seventeen grandchildren, her forty seven great- grandchildren, seventeen great-great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Manuel and son Jerry. Visitation service will be held on Thursday, October 3rd 5:00pm-9:00 pm at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., Riverside, CA 92503. Following day funeral Service Friday, October 4th, 10:00 am followed with graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648 www.arlingtonmortuary.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 3, 2019
