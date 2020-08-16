May 29, 1932 - July 31, 2020 Don Donaldson passed away peacefully in his home July 31, he was 88 years old. He is survived by his 3 children, Gary, Scott and Karen and 5 grandchildren, Nicklas, Jessica, Ashley, Bailey and Collin. Our dad was an Air Force Veteran who served during the Korea War. He proudly served our country and never took our freedoms for granted. Over the years, he worked different types of jobs but his favorite job was working on the Apollo programs in Orange County during the 1960's. Our mom and dad moved to the Corona area in 1964 where they quickly got involved in youth sports, making lots of friends along the way. Our dad loved his family and friends and he had a passion for getting to know people. He will forever be remembered as a caring father and friend who was genuine with his words. Our dad has touched many hearts and lives-- we are extremely blessed to have had such a great example! We request your presence at his Celebration of Life event to be held Sunday, September 13th at 6:30pm, evening hours outdoors with social distancing and face coverings, at Faith Lutheran Church, 4785 Jackson St, Riverside, CA 92503. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the church in honor of Don Donaldson





