Don Garling peacefully passed away at home Saturday August 29, 2020 after a 19 month battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 31 years, 4 adult children, 4 grandchildren, a brother and sister and their family, and a brother-in-law and his family, along with many cousins, nieces, and nephews, and friends in the community. A visitation reception will be held Thursday September 17 at Thomas Miller Mortuary in Corona. Please refer to www.thomasmillermortuary.com for detailed information.