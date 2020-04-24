The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Miller Jones Mortuary
1501 West Florida Avenue
Hemet, CA 92543
(951) 658-3161
Interment
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
San Jacinto Cemetery
1920 - 2020
11-07-1920 - 4-16-2020 Don passed peacefully at his home in Hemet, CA. He is survived by Paul (Nancy), Garry (Terri), John (Ginny), and Ray (Velma), as well as collectively 65 grandchildren, grandchildren's spouses, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Don was the eighth of 12 children to John William Packham and Luella Hickenlooper Packham. Don is also survived by three siblings, Willis, Nolan, and Emily Williams. Don will be interred Friday, April 24 at San Jacinto Cemetery. Due to health orders graveside sevices are limited to ten family members. Share a memory or condolences and view obituary at Miller-Jones.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2020
