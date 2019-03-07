|
DON HOWARD RANDALL
Age 84, passed away on February 28, 2019 at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, California. He was born on January 18, 1935 in Ashland, Kansas to Paul and Mildred (Ingram) Randall. Don received his PhD in psychology at Vanderbilt University in 1957. Don is survived by Lee (Moothart) Randall, his beloved wife of 60 years, 2 married children, 6 grandchildren, and 7 great- grandchildren. He is dearly loved by his family and will be greatly missed. For more information visit: murrietavalleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019