DONA LEEPER

Dona Leeper passed away in Ventura, CA on June 24, 2019. Dona was born on August 21, 1936 in Brimson, MO to Floyd and Marjorie Wisner.

Over the years she was a kindergarten teacher, a Photomat employee, and owned and operated an in-home daycare. Dona is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bazan (Mike) of Graham, TX; son, Doug Leeper (Joann) of Oxnard, CA; grandsons, Kevin Bazan of Columbia, MD and Christopher Bazan of Riverside, CA; granddaughters, Dallas Leeper of Riverside, CA; Madison Leeper of Springfield, MO; and Sierra Leeper of Oxnard, CA; sister, Dena Pickering of Chandler, AZ; and brothers, Dale (Sharon) Wisner of Cedarpark Pines, CA; and Dan (Kathie) Wisner of Valencia, CA. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Donald Leeper, on March 28, 2019.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dona's memory to support her granddaughter's upcoming mission trip to Bosnia with Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. Please make donations on line at:

https://donate.intervarsity.org/donate#22875-Sierra Leeper

