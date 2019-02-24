|
DONAL E. ENDSLEY JR.
Donal E. Endsley Jr., a 29-year-resident of Yucaipa, CA, was born October 1941 in Centerville, Iowa and moved on from this life on February 12, 2019 while surrounded by loved ones. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Della M. Endsley, father Donal E. Endsley Sr., mother Cecile C. Endsley, infant son Mark B. Endsley, and brother Sterling W. Endsley. He is survived by his sons Joshua L. Endsley (wife Danielle) and Matthew E. Endsley (wife Janice); brother Richard K. Endsley; daughter Terri L. Shamblin; and grandchildren Holly Shamblin, Cody Shamblin, Lily M. Endsley, Hannah M. Endsley, and Parker J. Endsley. Don graduated from Falls Church High School in Falls Church, Virginia. He attended George Washington University in Washington D.C. and San Bernardino Valley College. Don was also a Vietnam Veteran and served his country from November 1967 to November 1968 with the 2nd Battalion 13th Artillery. Upon returning from Vietnam, he rejoined the architectural firm that he had worked at prior to his 1966 draft. He retired from HMC Architects in 2006 as a senior partner and executive vice president. Don also served as president of the AIA Inland Chapter in 1979, the planning commissioner for the City of Yucaipa for eight years, and assistant scoutmaster and committee chairman for Boy Scout Troop 9. Besides family and friends, his greatest passion was fishing and he was a member of the Cucamonga Rod and Reel Club for more than 20 years. In his retirement years, he and Della enjoyed traveling throughout the world together. Funeral services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA on Thursday, February 28th at 10:45AM. A reception will immediately follow at Martha Green's Eating Room in Redlands, CA. Funeral services under the direction of Emmerson Bartlett Memorial Chapel.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Feb. 24, 2019