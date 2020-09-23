8/16/1927 - 9/19/2020 Donald B. Trunnell passed away at home on September 19, 2020. He was with his wife of 72 years, Esther. Don was born to Mildred (Peggy) and Hugh Trunnell. With the exception of his time in the Army and a few years in Oregon, Don spent his life in the Hemet and Aguanga area. He attended Hemet High School and a carpentry trade school in San Diego. While Don spent time farming, raising turkeys and being a motel owner, he found his true love and profession as a water well driller. While in Oregon, Don got his pilots license and would fly from Aguanga to Oregon and later used it for his business and leisure. Don and Esther owned and operated Trunnell Wells & Pump which changed to The American Drilling in 1976. He retired in 1986. He took a leadership role in Drilling Association and the Lions Club, traveling the world with Esther representing these organizations. Don was a proud World War II veteran, an Elk, and a 3rd Degree Mason. After retirement many special memories were made with his wife at their home in Puertecitos and seeing America and family in their 5th wheel. At 80 years old he served as Master Contractor building their new home and spent many hours landscaping with his tractor. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Marjorie Hearrell. Don is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 72 years, Esther Bergman Trunnell, their 3 daughters, Carol Trunnell, Aileen Gresham, Christine Ford, 4 granddaughters and 4 great grandsons, Esther's 3 brothers and wives, and many nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to the Lions Club of your choice or the Hemet Library. Services will be September 25, 2020 at Inland Memorial Harford Chapel, 120 N. Buena Vista St, Hemet, Calif. Services will be from 1 to 2 pm. Private interment will be at a later date at the Bergman Family Cemetery next to the home they created.





