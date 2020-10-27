Donald Borden

1/
12/3/1928 - 10/17/2020 A loving husband, wonderful father, caring grandfather and enthusiastic great grandfather. A "great guy" as described by all his friends, he always tried to "put himself in the other person's shoes" when analyzing any situation. A well respected business leader in Riverside, CA as the inaugural president of Luxfer USA Ltd. An avid golfer who enjoyed both the competition and social aspect of the game. He lived a wonderful long, healthy life. We are all blessed to have had him in our lives. He will be missed. He is survived by sons Bill (with spouse, Joyce) and Tom (with spouse Terry), grandchildren Ryan (with spouse Hunter), Tyler (with spouse Kimber), Brooke (with spouse Michael) and Summer and great grandchild Sophia Jo. Private services for family only. In lieu of gifts or flowers the family asks that donations in Don's name be made to one of three organizations: Shady Side Academy https://giving.veracross.com/ssa/give/online-giving#gift-amount-step UConn Athletics https://www.foundation.uconn.edu/give-now/athletics/ Riverside YoungLife https://giving.younglife.org/s/


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2020.
