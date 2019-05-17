|
September 30, 1927 - April 27, 2019 Donald George Daviau passed away peacefully in Kirchberg, Austria at the age of 91. Donald was born in West Medway, Massachusetts to George and Jenny Daviau. He is survived by his sister, Jane Sherman, his brother Roy, his wife Gertraud, and his ex-wife Patricia and their four children- Katherine, Robert, Thomas, and Julie - and 5 grandsons - Nicholas, Chris, Jordan, Anthony, and Shane. Donald served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. He received a BA in German from Clark University in 1950 and a Master's degree and a PhD in German Literature from the University of California at Berkeley in 1955. He was a full Professor in German Literature at the University of California at Riverside for over 40 years and also served as Chairman of the Languages Dept. He was a revered teacher and an internationally renownwd expert in Austrian literature. He published extensively, presented his finds at numerous conferences around the world and even hosted his own conferences at UCR. He also was founder, president, and editor of an academic journal, Modern Austrian Literature. His numerous contributions to the field led to many awards and commendations, including the Austrian Cross of Honor from the Austrian Government, which is the civilian's highest honor in 1988. In addition to his academic passions, Donald also loved to travel on long distance motorcyle rides all over the U.S., travel around the world, gardening, an avid tennis player, and loved rooting his Laker's on. WL00199620-image-1.jpg,WL00199620-image-2.jpg
