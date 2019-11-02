|
|
DONALD DOUGLAS Born in Clinton, MO 1941, he lived in Osceola, MO until 1953 when he moved with his family to Camario, CA. Don graduated from Fillmore, CA H.S. in 1960 and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and he retired from the San Diego YMCA in June 1994 after 18 years as the Chief Financial Officer. He has a sister, Connie Owen (Bob) and a deceased brother Thomas H. Douglas (Barbara). He has two children - Donna Marie Douglas (Tim) and David Michael Douglas (Dianne) and three grandchildren Cheyenne, Donovan & Brianne Douglas. Don married Rea Douglas in 1991 and she has two children - Carrie Lynn Barron (Reese) and Jeffrey Alan Martin (Trisha). Don & Rea loved owning an antique shop in Historic Old Town Murrieta, CA, called Little House of Treasures. They resided in Temecula, CA at the time of his death. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations may be made in his memory to the Murrieta Valley Historic Society, PO Box 1341, Murrieta, CA 92564 or Cambridge Hospice, 9229 Utica Ave, Suite 100, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019