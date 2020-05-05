October 23, 1939 - April 29, 2020 Don Ducharme served in the military in 1968, and worked in the textile mills in Lowell, Massachusetts, he worked at Olin Corp and became an entrepreneur founding Multi-Telivision Services Inc. installing custom home theater systems from 1987 to 2004. He loved the theater and acted in several community theater plays. He retired in 2004 to spend time with his late wife Sandra Ducharme who passed away in 2008. He is survived by Sue, his loving partner of 11 years, daughter Debra Canipie, step daughter Faith Halter of St. Joseph, MO and 3 grandchildren, Dan Leach and his wife Amber of Kansas City, MO, Amanda Miller and her husband Andy of St. Joseph, MO and Jennifer Sauter of St. Joseph, MO, and 5 great grandchildren. There will be a service at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Orange, CA where he will be placed to rest with his parents Louis and Alice Ducharme.





