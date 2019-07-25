DONALD FREDRICK EVANS



Donald Evans was born in Springfield, Missouri on January 3, 1935 and departed this world on July 18, 2019. Don had dealt with congenital heart disease for many years. He joined the Air Force as an aviation cadet in 1955 and spent the next 20 years as a navigator in strategic command, eventually attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel. He flew B-47's at March Air Force Base, Riverside, B-52's at Blythville Air Force Base, Arkansas and FB-111's at Carswell Air Force Base, Fort Worth, Texas and Plattsburgh Air Force Base, New York. In 1968, he was chosen to become an instructor in the brand new FB-111. Only the top two percent of navigators in SAC were selected for this position. In 1975 he retired and moved to Sherwood, Arkansas. Anyone who knew Don knew how much he loved his Arkansas Razorbacks. With a lot of time on his hands, he took up golf.The golf course was what drew him to Sun Lakes in 1999. That and the fact he loved to hear his wife sing, and Sun Lakes had a chorale group. When golf became too much for him, he took up pool. Don always thought the best of everyone, and always had a kind word for his fellow man. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lou, of Sun Lakes; his daughter, Sandra; his son Don; daughter-in-law Grace, and granddaughter Kelli, all of Cabot, Arkansas.

Services will be held at Wiefels Mortuary, 50 East Nicolet St., Banning, CA at 12:30pm on Friday, July 26, 2019, followed by a Celebration of Life in the Sun Lakes Ballroom from 2:00pm until 3:30pm. Published in Press-Enterprise on July 25, 2019