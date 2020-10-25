1/1
Donald H. Freeman
Jan. 29, 1933 - Sept. 5, 2020 Attorney at Law Born in Sprlngtown, AR. Lived in San Diego from 1941-1999. Attended National City Junior High School - Sweetwater Union High School, San Diego State College - US Army 1953-1955. UCLA SCHOOL OF LAW - Practiced Law in San Diego 1960-1999 - Practiced Law in Hemet 1999-2018 retired because of heart condition. His parents, brother and sister preceded him in death. He leaves behind his domestic partner of 40 years Barbara Kirkwood and a nephew Dale Rosenbaum of Hemet and 2 neices: Sherry Setera and Susan Ivanoff. both of Chico, CA. Interment is at: Miramar National Cemetery San Diego, CA


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2020.
