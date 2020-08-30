1/1
Donald Lavender Morrow
January 9, 1934 - August 23, 2020 Don passed away peacefully at the age of 86. Don grew up in Louisville, Kentucky and graduated from University of Kentucky. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta and was also on the swim team. Don also proudly served in the US Army. In 1960 in Michigan, he met Diane Tyler and fell in love. Fast forward to 1966, three daughters later, they were living in Riverside, California. Don enjoyed membership at Victoria Club for almost 50 years. He served as president 1977-1978 and sat on many committees for the organization. Don also belonged to the Huron River Hunting & Fishing Club, The Society of Automotive Engineers in Detroit Michigan and his favorite, the Wine and Food Society. Don will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father, devoted husband, avid golfer, fisherman and his deliberate attention to dressing like a gentleman every day. He was preceded in death by his wife Diane. He was the loving father of Linda (Jim) Stufkosky, Beth Morrow and Tracy Morrow. The proud grandfather of Kyle, Judy, Lucas, Paige (Kyle) Mohan, Claire and James. Great grandfather of Margot. Brother of John Morrow and the late Helen Kort. The family would like to thank the Sunrise Assisted Living Staff who took such wonderful care of him. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Diabetes Foundation (Research) and The Scleroderma Foundation. A reception will be held at a later date.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 30, 2020.
