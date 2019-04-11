The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
 Donald Leeper passed away in Ventura, CA on March 28, 2019 on his 86th birthday. Don was born on March 28, 1933 in Riverside, CA to Roy and Lyda Leeper. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He spent thirty-one years working in the retail grocery business followed by twenty-five years owning and operating D & D Lawn Care. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dona; daughter, Debbie Bazan (Mike) of Graham, TX; son, Doug Leeper (Joann) of Oxnard, CA; grandsons, Kevin Bazan of Columbia, MD and Christopher Bazan of Riverside, CA; and granddaughters, Dallas Leeper of Riverside, CA; Madison Leeper of Springfield, MO; and Sierra Leeper of Oxnard, CA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Pierce Brothers Crestlawn Memorial Park in Riverside, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Don's memory to support his granddaughter, Sierra's, upcoming mission trip to Bosnia with Intervarsity Christian Fellowship. Please make checks payable to Mission Church, 5353 Walker St., Ventura, CA 93003 Memo IVCF-Sierra Leeper. Please visit www.piercebroscrestlawn.com
to offer condolences.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019
