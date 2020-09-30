1/
Donald Leslie Curtis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April 22, 1919 - September 13, 2020 Donald Leslie Curtis was born in Freeport, ME, the oldest of 5 children of Leslie and Lillian Curtis. He was raised in Massachusetts graduating from Holliston H.S. and attended Northeastern University for one year. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and remained in the Air Force after WWII becoming a career officer working in finance. He retired as a full Colonel in 1975 as the Comptroller of the Tactical Air Command. While in the Air Force, he received a BS in Business Administration from Indiana University. He moved to Riverside in 1977 and worked with the Victoria Avenue Restoration Project, his homeowner's association and Mitchell Chapter AMC. He moved to Air Force Village West (now Westmont Village) in 2005 where he served on various financial committees. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria, in 2001 and his second wife, Joyce, in 2018. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Hodges (husband Willie) of Los Angeles; grandson, Mark Hodges (wife Karin) of Concord, MA; granddaughter, Katherine O'Dell (husband Morgan) of San Antonio, TX, 3 great grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved