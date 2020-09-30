April 22, 1919 - September 13, 2020 Donald Leslie Curtis was born in Freeport, ME, the oldest of 5 children of Leslie and Lillian Curtis. He was raised in Massachusetts graduating from Holliston H.S. and attended Northeastern University for one year. He joined the Army Air Corps in 1943 and remained in the Air Force after WWII becoming a career officer working in finance. He retired as a full Colonel in 1975 as the Comptroller of the Tactical Air Command. While in the Air Force, he received a BS in Business Administration from Indiana University. He moved to Riverside in 1977 and worked with the Victoria Avenue Restoration Project, his homeowner's association and Mitchell Chapter AMC. He moved to Air Force Village West (now Westmont Village) in 2005 where he served on various financial committees. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gloria, in 2001 and his second wife, Joyce, in 2018. He is survived by a daughter, Pamela Hodges (husband Willie) of Los Angeles; grandson, Mark Hodges (wife Karin) of Concord, MA; granddaughter, Katherine O'Dell (husband Morgan) of San Antonio, TX, 3 great grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great grandchildren.





