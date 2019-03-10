|
|
DONALD LUKE MORGAN
Age 91, passed away from natural causes on February 9, 2019 in Corona, CA. He was born on July 11, 1927 in Covington, Indiana. He had lived in Corona, CA for 33 years, previously in Indiana until age 17, Buena Park, CA for 10 years, Lemon Heights, CA for 7 years and Anaheim Hills, CA for 11 years. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Signalman. He graduated from Pepperdine University, class of 1950 and obtained a BS degree in Business Admin. He was a Pilot for United Airlines for 27 years and retired in 1981. Previously a Saleman for U.S. Rubber & Gates Rubber. He was a member of HMC, RUPA and Norco Christian Church. Donald is survived by his wife Jo-Ann Morgan of Corona, CA; daughters Janet Fujinari of Apple Valley, CA and Pamela Jacobson of Moreno Valley, CA; step daughters Lynn Cotton and Dee Dee Friedrich of Orange County, CA; step sons Wally Courtney and Jeff Courtney, both of Orange County, CA; sisters Nancy Spivey of Tennessee and Miriam McCubbin of Indiana; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be at 10am on Monday, March 18 at Norco Christian Church, 3625 Corona Ave., Norco, CA. Burial will follow at 1pm at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd., Riverside, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to (Charles Stanley's) In Touch Ministries (intouch.org)
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 10, 2019