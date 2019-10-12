|
DONALD (DONNIE) MORALES SR. Donnie passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 24, 2019. He was born in Riverside, CA August 3, 1935. He worked construction most of his life. Don is survived by his children Chip Morales, Kathy Chagolla, Lydia Morales, Vicky Jablonsky, Tammy Cruz; 20 grandchildren and 22 great grand- children. Memorial Service will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316 on October 16, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the Eagles Lodge, 466 E. La Cadena Dr., Riverside, CA 92507.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 12, 2019