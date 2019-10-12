Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary
11715 Cedar Ave
Bloomington, CA 92316
(909) 877-2311
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Morales Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Morales Sr. Obituary
DONALD (DONNIE) MORALES SR. Donnie passed away surrounded by loved ones on September 24, 2019. He was born in Riverside, CA August 3, 1935. He worked construction most of his life. Don is survived by his children Chip Morales, Kathy Chagolla, Lydia Morales, Vicky Jablonsky, Tammy Cruz; 20 grandchildren and 22 great grand- children. Memorial Service will be at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316 on October 16, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow at the Eagles Lodge, 466 E. La Cadena Dr., Riverside, CA 92507.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Acres Memorial Park & Mortuary
Download Now