June 28, 1929 - Feb. 24, 2019 Donald Stephens passed at home in Hemet surrounded by his family. He is deeply missed but his memories live on. He led a creative art filled life with his beautiful wife Joan by his side for 69 of those years, spending their earlier years in Long Beach raising 3 children, most time spent on the beach body surfing and swimming. Don was a self taught ceramicist, building his first kick wheel and kiln in 1969. He studied at Cerritos College and developed his unique ceramic/porcelain art-form. He and his wife moved to Idyllwild in 1990 where he joined the art community and taught ceramics at his beautiful mountain studio. They moved to Hemet in 2000 and continued his artistic development joining the Hemet Art Association. Don's work has included western sculpture and oil paintings. His work has been exhibited in Laguna, Newport Beach, Pacific Palisades to name a few. The family will be selling his remaining art pieces at their estate sale April 13-14 at 1560 W. Wesley Pl., Hemet. Don would love to know his work found a home it would be appreciated in. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott and leaves behind his wife, Joan, son Gary and his wife Toni, daughter Shelly and husband Scott Lenox, 2 grandchildren Taryn and Kendra and 5 great grandkids, Reese, Caden, Cruz, Milo and Dexter. We all loved this amazing talented gentle man. Proceeds from the estate sale will go to Hospice and Hemet Art Association. WL00194810-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019