DONALD REVERE WOODS
Age 83, passed away at home surrounded by family. He served in the Navy, retired from California Depart- ment of Forestry (Fire Captain) and owned his own trucking company. He loved to travel in his 5th wheel with his wife Lenora, loved fishing, NASCAR and spending time with family. He is survived by his wife, Lenora Woods; 2 sisters, Judy and Sandy; sons, Donald Jr., Dean, and Duane; daughter, Denise; step-children, Richard, Dave and Lisa; 25 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Evans-Brown Mortuary, Sun City with Graveside Services to follow at Riverside National Cemetery. EVANS BROWN MORTUARY (951) 679-1114
Published in Press-Enterprise on June 25, 2019