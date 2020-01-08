|
April 4, 1958 - January 1, 2020 Donna Englehardt, accounting fanatic, was born April 4, 1958 in Lynn, MA. She resided in Riverside, CA for the past 33 years and passed away on January 1, 2020 at the age of 61. Preceded in death by her loving ex-husband, Peter Paul Englehardt, Jr., of Beverly, MA and father Richard Robert Clarke of Middleton, MA. She is survived and missed terribly by her mother Dorothy Clarke of Peabody, MA and daughters Katrina Englehardt of Riverside, CA and Barbara DeJager of S. Hamilton, MA, her sister Diane Larson of Peabody, MA and brother Andrew Clarke of Nashville, IL, her nieces Lisa Limongiello of Beverly, MA, and Corie Larson of Gloucester, MA, along with her nephew Edward Clarke AFB Korea; her amazing grandchildren Kaliegh Farrell, Sean Verrington and Andrew Verrington; great-grandchild Maggie Farrell and great-nephews and nieces Katelyn and Tyler Limongiello; Anthony and Nathaniel Jacobson. Donna leaves behind so many more people, friends and coworkers. She loved traveling and exploring roads that...may or may not have been paved. She didn't get to accomplish everything she wanted out of her short life, but what she was able to get done, she did it with a smile on her face and laughter so loud you couldn't help but laugh along. She enjoyed both of her jobs, at the San Bernardino Superior Court and at Jurupa Mountains Discovery Center. She loved organizing everything and making sure everything was *just* as it should have been. Funeral and service information will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Donna requested any and all donations be made to First Congregational Church in Riverside in her name.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 8, 2020