DONNA JOYCE HILL

Donna Hill, of Hemet, CA, was born January 3, 1937 and passed to her eternal home on May 13, 2019, after a several month battle with lung cancer. She was a member of the Hemet High School Class of 1955 and married to Vic Hill for 55 years. Vic and Donna were proud parents of their children Victor G. Hill of Riverside, California and Helene S. Shoen of Talent, Oregon. Donna taught grade school for 10 years-5 years in Cabazon and Mecca, California and 5 years in Beatty and Carson City, Nevada. Then she and Vic moved to the family ranch near Sage, California to raise their two children. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Hemet for 40 years and for a time trained the acolytes and helped with Vacation Bible School.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents, J. Glen and Anda Brubaker of Hemet, California is survived by her sister Glenda Espinosa of Morristown, Tennessee.

Memorial Service for Donna will take place on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 26410 Columbia Street, Hemet with lunch to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please donate to support the St. John's Lutheran School. Arlington Mortuary, Directors (800) 275-4648

