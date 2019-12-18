|
Donna Markham, born October 14, 1930, passed away December 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Philip Markham. She was very active in the community also playing duplicate bridge and a docent at the Riverside Museum. Donna is survived by family members: daughter Connie McWilliam-Schultz, grandson Troy Bell, and stepsons Scott and Bob Markham. Her ashes will be placed at the Riverside National Cemetery next to her husband Philip Markham. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Dec. 18, 2019