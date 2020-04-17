|
January 23, 1936 - April 13, 2020 Donna Jean Rasmussen, age 84, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with pneumonia to be home with the Lord on April 13, 2020 at Park View Hospital, Riverside, Ca. Donna was born in Lancaster, Kentucky to Dorothy and James Pruiett in 1936. She was married to Benedict Rasmussen in 1956 in Palmdale Ca. She graduated from Desert High School on Edwards AFB in 1955 and later attended the University of Mississippi for Women. She was a proud homemaker avid gardener and artist and past owner of the Art Shoppe and Gallery in Moreno Valley. She will be dearly missed by all as a wonderful loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and trusted friend. Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Benedict Rasmussen, sons Leif, Bryn, and Chris, brothers Scott and Ron Gregg, grandchildren Autumn, Becky, Lauren, Amy, Sarah, and Ben and great-grandchildren Ryker, Carson and Jory. She was preceded in life by her mother Dorothy Wright and father James Pruiett. Private burial services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Ca. at a future time. Miller-Jones Moreno Valley Morguary
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2020