The Press-Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miller-Jones Mortuary
23618 Sunnymead Boulevard
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
(951) 485-4542
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Rasmussen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Rasmussen


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Rasmussen Obituary
January 23, 1936 - April 13, 2020 Donna Jean Rasmussen, age 84, passed away peacefully after a brave battle with pneumonia to be home with the Lord on April 13, 2020 at Park View Hospital, Riverside, Ca. Donna was born in Lancaster, Kentucky to Dorothy and James Pruiett in 1936. She was married to Benedict Rasmussen in 1956 in Palmdale Ca. She graduated from Desert High School on Edwards AFB in 1955 and later attended the University of Mississippi for Women. She was a proud homemaker avid gardener and artist and past owner of the Art Shoppe and Gallery in Moreno Valley. She will be dearly missed by all as a wonderful loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and trusted friend. Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years Benedict Rasmussen, sons Leif, Bryn, and Chris, brothers Scott and Ron Gregg, grandchildren Autumn, Becky, Lauren, Amy, Sarah, and Ben and great-grandchildren Ryker, Carson and Jory. She was preceded in life by her mother Dorothy Wright and father James Pruiett. Private burial services will be held at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Ca. at a future time. Miller-Jones Moreno Valley Morguary
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller-Jones Mortuary
Download Now