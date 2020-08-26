1/1
Dora Beth Lietz
Dora, of Surf City, North Carolina, passed away on August 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on October 26, 1964 at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is survived by her son Michael (Alexis), her mother Emily, and her sister Karen, all of Surf City as well as her father, Erich Lietz and his wife Joyce of Riverside. Dora attended both Poly and Arlington High Schools before moving to Orange County and ultimately moving to North Carolina. She created beautiful art in oils and stained glass and loved her dog Lucy.


Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2020.
