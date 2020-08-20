1/2
Dora Chisholm Bush
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
January 26, 1925 - August 20, 2019 Dora Virginia Chisholm Bush was born on January 26, 1925 in Sanilac County, Michigan. Her parents were Arthur E. Chisholm and Mary Beatrice Chisholm (Campbell). She spent her early life in a farming community and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Marlette High School in 1941. At the age of 16 she enrolled at Michigan State University where she met fellow student, Donald D. Bush. Driven to support the war effort Dora left school and began working at Willow Run as a "Rosie the Riveter" building B-17's. In 1944 Dora and Donald were married in Salinas, California where he was stationed. After Don's discharge they returned to Michigan where he completed his degree and their first three children were born. The young family returned to California in 1952 and settled in Long Beach. Dora earned her degree at CSULB in Elementary Education. She also studied toward a Masters Degree at USC. Mrs. Bush began her 32-year long teaching career, always First Grade, at the 17th Street School in Westminster and later at Lincoln Elementary School in Long Beach. Upon their retirement in 1988 the Bushes moved to Moreno Valley. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, exploring libraries, graveyards, and community registrar offices in search of genealogical data. Dora Bush was a woman of many talents including painting, sewing, crossword puzzles, cooking, and gardening. She adored her family and celebrated all holidays and milestones in style. Always the educator, she offered each of her grandchildren the opportunity of a debt-free college education. Dora Bush (age 94) died peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. She is survived by her children Donald Bush, Jr. (Kim), Duncan Bush (Kathy) of Moreno Valley, Barbara Kelly (Mike) of Texas, and Deedra Corona (Jesus) of Perris. Grandchildren include Donald Bush (Gemini), Chris Kelly (Debbie), Jhalister Corona, Jennifer Bancroft, Aberdeen Goodwin (Korey), Douglas Corona (Valeria), Malcolm Corona (Milangela), Daniel Bush (Brittany), and Ashley Bush. Many great-grandchildren also miss her. Her husband, parents, her grandson, Kyle Kelly, her sister, Lois Erbe, Brother, Charles Chisholm, and infant brother, William Chisholm, preceded her in death. Barbara Kelly died on May 25, 2020 in Texas. Dora Bush was interred with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery. Although it has been a year Dora Bush continues to be greatly missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Press-Enterprise on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved