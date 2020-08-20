January 26, 1925 - August 20, 2019 Dora Virginia Chisholm Bush was born on January 26, 1925 in Sanilac County, Michigan. Her parents were Arthur E. Chisholm and Mary Beatrice Chisholm (Campbell). She spent her early life in a farming community and attended a one-room schoolhouse. She graduated from Marlette High School in 1941. At the age of 16 she enrolled at Michigan State University where she met fellow student, Donald D. Bush. Driven to support the war effort Dora left school and began working at Willow Run as a "Rosie the Riveter" building B-17's. In 1944 Dora and Donald were married in Salinas, California where he was stationed. After Don's discharge they returned to Michigan where he completed his degree and their first three children were born. The young family returned to California in 1952 and settled in Long Beach. Dora earned her degree at CSULB in Elementary Education. She also studied toward a Masters Degree at USC. Mrs. Bush began her 32-year long teaching career, always First Grade, at the 17th Street School in Westminster and later at Lincoln Elementary School in Long Beach. Upon their retirement in 1988 the Bushes moved to Moreno Valley. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada, exploring libraries, graveyards, and community registrar offices in search of genealogical data. Dora Bush was a woman of many talents including painting, sewing, crossword puzzles, cooking, and gardening. She adored her family and celebrated all holidays and milestones in style. Always the educator, she offered each of her grandchildren the opportunity of a debt-free college education. Dora Bush (age 94) died peacefully at home on August 20, 2019. She is survived by her children Donald Bush, Jr. (Kim), Duncan Bush (Kathy) of Moreno Valley, Barbara Kelly (Mike) of Texas, and Deedra Corona (Jesus) of Perris. Grandchildren include Donald Bush (Gemini), Chris Kelly (Debbie), Jhalister Corona, Jennifer Bancroft, Aberdeen Goodwin (Korey), Douglas Corona (Valeria), Malcolm Corona (Milangela), Daniel Bush (Brittany), and Ashley Bush. Many great-grandchildren also miss her. Her husband, parents, her grandson, Kyle Kelly, her sister, Lois Erbe, Brother, Charles Chisholm, and infant brother, William Chisholm, preceded her in death. Barbara Kelly died on May 25, 2020 in Texas. Dora Bush was interred with her husband at Riverside National Cemetery. Although it has been a year Dora Bush continues to be greatly missed.





