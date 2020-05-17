2/29/1928 - 5/3/2020 Doris DiGirolamo, 92, passed away on May 3rd at her home in Moreno Valley, California. Doris was born on February 29, 1928 in Newark, New Jersey to James and Rose (Reboli) Messineo. She married her late husband Jack on June 21, 1947 in Kearny, N.J. and in 1955 moved to Redondo Beach, California where she raised their three children. Doris worked as a PBX operator for Northrop for over 20 years before retiring in 1984. Talking on the telephone was one of her favorite things in life. She could be heard at all hours of the day and night on the phone chatting with her sister Jean, joking with her nephew Joe or catching up with an old friend. She enjoyed connecting with her loved ones in this way. She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit and willingness to selflessly help those in need. Doris had a special place in her heart for the Hawaiian islands. She lived on Oahu from 1985 to 1995 where she made many friends and was very active in the community. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her son, Gary DiGirolamo, her daughter, Roseanne Kammerer and her brother Joseph Messineo. Doris is survived by her daughter, Mary Drayer and son-in-law Tom, her sister, Jean Hulsey, granddaughter, Kristina, three great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved and will forever be missed by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.





