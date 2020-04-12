|
Doris (Dorie) Olston Solorio November 28, 1931 - April 7, 2020 Doris Lorraine (Dorie) Olston Solorio Age 89, of Riverside, California, passed away on April 7, 2020 after a courageous eleven-years following a stroke. Doris was born in Lake Preston, South Dakota to Oscar and Ruth Olston. Doris graduated from Watertown High School and later moved to San Bernardino, California with her family. Doris became an X-Ray Technician at St. Bernardine's Hospital and in private practices. Doris always had a flair for beautiful clothing and loved to dance, meeting her future spouse, Ray Solorio, at dance competitions where they later competed in Latin dance together. Doris and Ray settled in Riverside to have their family. She worked at the Riverside County Health Department for over 20 years prior to retirement at age 72. She was a devoted, doting and caring mother and friend and greatly cherished by her children, family and friends. She enjoyed telling stories about her childhood and life experiences, offering smart one-line retorts, sewing beautiful creations on her sewing machine and spending time with her sister, family and friends. Doris is survived by sons Anthony and Matthew; daughter Julie; grandson Tyler; sister Patricia (Earle); nieces Vicky and Tracy, many beloved family members by marriage including son Ray Jr. and devoted caregivers including a remarkable Arlene Aguilar in whose home she received exceptional care during her last few years of life. A visitation will be held at Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary in Riverside on Monday, April, 20, 2020 from 12-1 pm and a short burial will be held at 1:30 pm at Olivewood Cemetery also in Riverside, California. Due to Covid-19 concerns please contact the family regarding changing guidelines which may restrict attendance. A memorial celebration will be scheduled for this summer. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to the or the in Doris' name. Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92504, (951) 688-1221
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020