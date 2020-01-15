|
March 26, 1927 - December 29, 2019 Doris Raborn, lovingly called the butterfly lady by many, was born in Alberhill; after traveling with her military husband she settled in Wildomar, CA. to raise a family. She was a Lake Elsinore Lodge and Casino celebrity. For 26 years, patrons eagerly waited to be greeted and seated by the red hair bouffant-style, butterfly studded, pink lip, quick witted, warm hearted, gloriously happy, menu-reciting Doris. At 92, she peacefully left this world on Sunday morning, December 29, 2019 of heart disease and joined her dearly loved parents, siblings and late husband Neal. Doris leaves behind the loves of her life, adopted sons Rafael Leiton of Canada and Gary Piper of Missouri; also her much loved nieces, grandchildren and her most wonderful friends. A celebration of Doris's life will be held at the LE Lodge and Casino on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11-3:00 with a buffet for guests and time to share Doris stories. (20930 Malaga Dr., Lake Elsinore). Some believe that butterflies are loved ones coming back to visit, so next time a butterfly flies your way, take a second look.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020