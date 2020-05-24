9-24-1939 - 5-10-2020 Born in Baltimore, MD. Her family moved to Coronado, CA, when she was five. She lived there for 20 years. In 1964 she & her 1st husband moved to Corona, CA, where she lived & raised her 4 children for 37 years. She met the love of her life in 1992 while working at Life Care Center of Corona. They were together, and married, until he died in 2010. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who enjoyed her family above all else. She was active in Girl Scouts, Indian Maidens, girls softball, and loved working in her yard feeding her birds & ducks, and playing with her cat Misty. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie Lemon(Bill) of Idaho, Denise Fishel of Hemet, and Diana Spain(Eric) of Corona. She was preceded in death by her son Donnie Stanley. She is survived by her sisters, Jeanne Wellinger of Hawaii, June Hill of Florida, and Joyce Clawson(Jim) of Nevada, and 1 brother Greg Douglas(Kathy) of Georgia, and many nieces and nephews. She leaves behind 7 grandchildren, and 8 great-children. Burial will be at Riverside National Cemetery with her beloved husband, John Bartman, on June 3, 2020. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date. Evans Brown Mortuaries Perris (951) 657-5178





