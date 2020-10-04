Dorothy Ann Hafliger was called to the Lord September 26, 2020 Dorothy was born at home in Chino, California, on December 19, 1933, to Paul and Emmy Schreiber. Paul had come to America in 1926 sponsored by the Abacarli family. Emmy and daughter Elsie followed arriving in Chino on Christmas Eve 1927. Her parents, having been raised in the Lutherland area of Germany, raised Dorothy in the Lutheran Christian faith. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Anaheim where her parents attended German services. The family moved to Norwalk. It was there that Dorothy met Henry Hafliger during the 8th grade. They began dating while juniors in High School and became engaged their senior year, having their cap and gown graduation pictures taken together. They were married April 20, 1952 at Zion in Anaheim. St. Paul's in Norwalk was started and Dorothy was active in the church choir, she was often a soloist accompanied by her father. By 1955 Henry and Dorothy had welcomed children Hank, John and Robin. In 1956 they entered into a dairy partnership with Henry's mother. They purchased a dairy in Dairy Valley, now Cerritos, where Mike, Mark and Lisa joined the family. In 1966 they moved the dairy to San Jacinto, California where they became active at St. John's Lutheran Church and in the San Jacinto Community and Schools. Dorothy served on the PTA, Brownies, PEO and Assistance League. Henry and Dorothy were charter members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Hemet. Raised in the city, Dorothy adapted quickly to dairy life. In the early years she was often called to help feed, wash cows or even help deliver a calf. The ultimate hostess, her coffee pot was always on and her table ready to include whoever might stop in. There was always room for family and friends visiting from near or far. Dorothy was famous for her Christmas Fruitcake which she made hundreds of and shipped by request around the world. She made dozens of family favorite cookies from our Swiss and German heritage. She loved flowers and it showed in her beautiful home and garden. After Henry's death, Dorothy moved to Plymouth Village in Redlands. She made many great friends while there and was active on their Foundation Board. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Henry; son, Michael; parents Paul and Emmy; sister Elsie; and granddaughter Lindsay. She is survived by children Hank (Toni), their 6 children Hank III (Sara), Desiree (Ryan), Danielle (Caleb), Diana (Neill), Anthony, Emma and 13 great-grandchildren; son, John (Ann), their 8 children Heidi, John, Emilee (George), Jason, Lauren (Dominic), Jimmy (Chandler), Will, Rob (Natalie) and 9 great-grandchildren; daughter Robin (Colin), their 2 children CJ (Kirstin) and Garen (Brenda) and 5 great-grandchildren; son Mark (Shirley), their 7 children Aaron, Adam (Brooke), Anna Lise, Alex, Alan, Cierra, Matthew and 3 great-grandchildren; daughter Lisa, her 5 children Travis, Mark (Cortney), Chandler, Chance (Hailey), Steele and 5 great-grandchildren; Mike's daughter Darcy and 2 great-grandchildren; many relatives and friends near and far. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Concordia Seminary, Henry and Dorothy Hafliger Endowment, 801 Seminary Place, St. Louis MO 63105. Funeral Services for Dorothy will be held privately.





