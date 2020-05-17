Age 90, of Laguna Beach, California, passed away on May 1, 2020. Dot was born in La Junta, Colorado on January 4, 1930 to Josephine and Floyd Brown. She moved to Fort Collins when she was seven years old and later graduated from Fort Collins High School. With a desire to pursue teaching, Dot went to the University of Denver Colorado and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. Dot began her teaching profession in North Fork, California. Dot met her husband, Henry Benedict at the University of Denver Colorado and they married June 21, 1953. Dot and Hank moved to Riverside, CA where they raised three children. Over the course of nearly forty years as an elementary school teacher, Dot taught at Madison, Casa Blanca, Castle View and Grant Elementary School from 1952-1994. She spent the last five years of her career as a part-time teacher for a gifted art program with Riverside Unified School District. Dot sang in the church choir at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverside and the Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. She was a member of the PEO chapter of Orange County and Alpha Chi Omega alumni chapter in Riverside and regularly volunteered with the Laguna Beach Assistance League. Dorothy enjoyed playing piano, reading, solving puzzles and playing bridge with friends. Hank and Dot traveled to many corners of the world including Switzerland, China, New Zealand and Panama. They recalled their adventures together with laughter and fondness. Friends and family describe Dot as a lovely, joyful and kind friend who always had a positive perspective on life. Dot and Hank were married for 66 years before he passed away in October 2019. Dot leaves behind her daughters, Sherri (Rob) Imperial and Laura Benedict; her son, Scott (Julie) Benedict; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. In memory of Hank and Dorothy Benedict, a memorial fund has been established to support the music program at Laguna Beach United Methodist Church. Contributions can be sent to the church at 21632 Wesley Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651.





