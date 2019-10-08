|
DOROTHY RAY LAMAR CORR SKELLEY Dorothy Corr Skelley died peacefully on September 27, 2019 in Azusa, California. She was born Dorothy Ray Lamar in 1926 on "the 27th of the August" as she liked to tell people when she was young. Born and raised in Riverside, CA, she spent summers on the Balboa Peninsula. In Balboa she learned to sail as soon as she could walk, crewed for her brothers when she was five, and played with Shirley Temple. She graduated from Riverside Polytechnic in 1944. She attended Mills College for one year as a music major. In 1948 she graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Physical Therapy. While at Stanford, she was president of the American Association of University Women's under thirty group. During college, she met Donald John Corrthey married in December of 1948. In 1953 they moved to Rochester, Minnesota, where Don was a Resident, then a Fellow, at the Mayo Clinic. She took organ lessons at Calvary Episcopal Church and was a substitute organist at First Congregational Church. In 1956 she and her family moved back to Riverside. Over the years, she was involved in many organizations: the Junior League, the Plymouth Towers Board of Directors (of which she was president for some years), the University Club, the Victoria Club, and the Executive Board of Directors of the Riverside Symphony Association. Dorothy also started the first Stanford Alumni Club in the Inland Empire. She grew citrus with the family business "Lamar Lamar & Corr." Shortly after Don Corr died in 1967, she earned her AS from RCC and passed the RN boards. She worked at Riverside Community Hospital and was quickly promoted to Charge Nurse. In the late 70's she earned a double Nurse Practitioner Degreeboth Pediatric and Adult. She was in the first graduating NP classwith a Master's in Nursing at UCSD. In the early 80's she became the Director of Health Services at Riverside Community College. She served in that capacity for thirteen years, having a great impact in the lives of countless students, faculty, and staff. She also provided significant input in the design of the Moreno Valley and Norco health services offices. She played many sports, including golf. She earned a trophy for a golf tournament one year at the Victoria Club. The second love of her lifeE. R. "Bob" Skelley (married from 1982 through 2002) was an avid golfer. An accomplished pianist and organist, Dorothy's love of music was a lifelong passion. To celebrate her 80th birthday she learned how to play her great uncle's 1888 banjo. She loved spending time with her family. Dorothy felt most at home at the beach. She enjoyed decades of happiness, sailing and swimming at her family beach houses in Balboa and later, Laguna Beach. She shared her passion of the ocean with first her children, and then her grandchildren and 'bonus' grandchildren. She is survived by her three children: Catherine Lane Corr, Nancy Lamar Hetherington (Tom) of Seal Beach, and Donald Philip Corr (Karin) of McFarlandand four grandchildren: Margaret Gabriel (Nelson), Donald R. Corr, Sarah Corr, and Betsy Corr. She is sorely missed by them and all whose lives she touched. Special thanks to the entire Silverado Sierra Vista Memory Care and Silverado Hospice Teams. For most of her life she was a member of First Congregational Church of Riverside, though she also attended Victoria Presbyterian Church. She will be inurned next to her first husband at Olivewood Cemetery at 1:30 pm on Friday, October 18th. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Grove Church chapel on Saturday October 19th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to give to the , or Friends of Mission Inn, or Riverside Symphony Orchestra (designate for school musical programs).
Published in Press-Enterprise on Oct. 8, 2019