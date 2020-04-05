|
|
August 5, 1925 - March 30, 2020 Born in Dupo, Illinois. Moved to California in 1955. Wife of Derald "Lefty" Swinfard. Mother to Donna Secrest (Rollin), Gary Swinfard, Deana Elliott, Dave Swinfard, Darren Swinfard. Grandma to Gina Oviatt (Steve), Derric Swinfard (Erin), Jaime Elliott (Nicole), Candice Elliott. Great Grandma to Jacob Oviatt, Austin Saldarelli, Dash Swinfard, Jaxen Elliott, Rosemary Elliott. Great Great Grandma to Luna Rose Oviatt. She was preceded in death by her husband Lefty and her sons Gary and Darren. Viewing will be at Arlington Mortuary, 9645 Magnolia Ave., April 9, 2020 from 4 pm to 7 pm. Burial will be private
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020