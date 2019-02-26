Home

Dorothy J. Groupe

Dorothy J. Groupe Obituary
DOROTHY J. GROUPE
June 14, 1932 - February 15, 2019
 Dorothy passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 from cardiac arrest. She was born June 14, 1932 in Baltimore, Maryland to Leroy and Lillian Reichert. She was married to Donald W. Groupe on January 27, 1951, who preceded her in death in August 1994.
Dorothy had many family and friends whom loved her so. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary with the American Legion Norco Post 328 for over 40 years. She loved life, the American Flag, her Bunco, Bingo, and slot machines. Mom you were so loved by all and will be missed every DAY.
Dorothy is survived by her partner of over 25 years James Blake; her four daughters, Janice Tydings, Donna McGeough, Sharon Bragg, and Charlene Hollingsworth; grandchildren Allison and Marshall Guthrie, Brian, Collin and Katelyn Tydings, Courtney Hollingsworth, and Brandyn Bragg; great grandchildren Phoenix and Bowie VonBartheld, Duke and Beau Tydings, and many other relatives.
Please join us on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 am at the Norco Family Funeral Home, 2645 Hamner Ave., Norco CA 92860. A celebration of life will follow at the Norco American Legion, 3888 Old Hamner Rd., Norco, CA 92860.
Published in Press-Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
