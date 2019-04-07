|
April 28,1924 - March 19, 2019 Dorothy passed peacefully at home. She grew up in Eugene/Springfield, OR, married Max Pierce in 1942 and had four children David, Carolyn (Byler), Daniel and Teresa (Moreno). She moved to Riverside in 2010. Loving God and others, Dorothy blessed many with her excellent sewing and homemaking skills. Her grandchildren and neighbor kids loved being at her home baking cookies and playing games. She drove several of them to Sunday School over the years. " "Celebration of Life" will be held Friday, April 12, 11am at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 6115 Arlington Ave, Riverside CA 92504. WL00194340-image-1.jpg
Published in Press-Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019