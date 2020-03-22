|
Dorothy, age 98, passed away March 5, 2020, in Eastvale, Ca. with her family by her side. Dorothy was born August 2, 1921, in Huntington, New York. After high school, she worked as a secretary for Republic Aviation on Long lsland, N.Y. where she met her future husband, Charles Russell. They married in 1942 and had 62 years of marriage before Charles passed away in 2005. In 1965, the family moved to Redlands, Ca, where Dorothy managed a loving home. When her youngest, Scott, was in high school, she went to work as a secretary for the San Bernardino County Health Dept. and retired from there 15 years later. Charles and Dorothy moved to Corona, Ca. in 1972. Dorothy was a very special lady and the very best mother, and mother-in-law anyone on earth could ever have. Everyone who met her was touched by her kindness. Dorothy is survived by 3 children: Marilyn Hemsath, Sandy Carlos (Jerry), Scott Russell (Gail), 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. There will be a private family service.
Published in Press-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2020